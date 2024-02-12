Davis Selected Advisers Sells 174,960 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Davis Selected Advisers decreased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,089,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 174,960 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial accounts for about 6.7% of Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Davis Selected Advisers owned about 2.91% of Capital One Financial worth $1,076,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $135.58 on Monday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $140.86. The company has a market cap of $51.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.06.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.68.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Capital One Financial

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,197,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total value of $851,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,599,010.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,197,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,975 shares of company stock worth $10,474,398. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.