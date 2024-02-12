Davis Selected Advisers Sells 17,768 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Davis Selected Advisers decreased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 932,300 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 17,768 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for 0.9% of Davis Selected Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in American Express were worth $139,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in American Express by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,320,053 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,281,753,000 after acquiring an additional 507,042 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in American Express by 118,198.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in American Express by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,847,452,000 after acquiring an additional 35,760 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Express by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,817,376 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,878,460,000 after acquiring an additional 214,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $911,554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler Companies raised American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of American Express stock opened at $212.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.08 and a 200 day moving average of $167.56. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $214.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,381 shares of company stock valued at $6,769,954 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

