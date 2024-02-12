Davis Selected Advisers Sells 21,440 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Davis Selected Advisers reduced its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,440 shares during the quarter. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in CubeSmart were worth $3,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 88.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 332.2% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 781.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CubeSmart Price Performance

NYSE:CUBE opened at $44.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.13. CubeSmart has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $48.93.

CubeSmart Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.16%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on CubeSmart from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI cut shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.36.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

