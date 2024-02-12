Davis Selected Advisers Sells 34,380 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Davis Selected Advisers cut its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,515,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 34,380 shares during the period. Loews makes up approximately 0.6% of Davis Selected Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Davis Selected Advisers owned about 0.68% of Loews worth $95,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of L. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter valued at about $420,569,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Loews by 5.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,795,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $878,550,000 after buying an additional 699,593 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Loews by 316.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 580,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,727,000 after buying an additional 440,693 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in Loews by 2,042.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 385,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,982,000 after buying an additional 367,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Loews by 495.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,487,000 after buying an additional 237,300 shares in the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $308,278.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,685,021.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $308,278.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,685,021.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anthony Welters sold 715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $50,164.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,032.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,002 shares of company stock valued at $3,738,943. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L stock opened at $72.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.82. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $52.85 and a 12 month high of $75.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 9.18%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.97%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

