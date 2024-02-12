Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Dayforce Stock Performance

Shares of DAY opened at $70.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.98, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.34. Dayforce has a 1-year low of $55.62 and a 1-year high of $78.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Dayforce Company Profile

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

