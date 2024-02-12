DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DBVT. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on DBV Technologies from $1.30 to $1.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

DBVT stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.13. DBV Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $2.37.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in DBV Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in DBV Technologies by 243.7% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 21,694 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in DBV Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated cow's milk protein allergy (CMPA) and eosinophilic esophagitis.

