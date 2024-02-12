Desjardins Boosts goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target to C$185.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Desjardins from C$165.00 to C$185.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for goeasy’s FY2024 earnings at $16.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $19.98 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GSY. National Bankshares upped their target price on goeasy from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. CIBC cut goeasy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a C$160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on goeasy from C$151.00 to C$166.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$185.00 to C$193.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$193.00 price objective on shares of goeasy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, goeasy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$178.78.

Shares of GSY stock opened at C$159.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$156.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$133.21. goeasy has a one year low of C$87.00 and a one year high of C$168.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.60, a current ratio of 27.82 and a quick ratio of 28.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.38%.

In other goeasy news, Director David Ingram sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$161.50, for a total transaction of C$387,600.00. Insiders own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

