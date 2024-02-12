Desjardins Increases Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Price Target to C$6.50

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Free Report) had its price target upped by Desjardins from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Fiera Capital’s FY2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

FSZ has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC boosted their price target on Fiera Capital from C$5.25 to C$7.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$6.57.

TSE FSZ opened at C$7.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.63. Fiera Capital has a 52-week low of C$4.32 and a 52-week high of C$9.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.84. The firm has a market cap of C$625.54 million, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Fiera Capital by 176.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Fiera Capital by 3,585.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Fiera Capital by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Fiera Capital by 170.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiera Capital by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

