Deutsche Bank AG Has $240.69 Million Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 936,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 268,701 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.65% of Biogen worth $240,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Biogen by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,065,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,006,698,000 after buying an additional 79,773 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after purchasing an additional 183,285 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Biogen by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,518,196,000 after purchasing an additional 197,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,183,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $904,582,000 after purchasing an additional 80,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Biogen by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,088,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $580,627,000 after purchasing an additional 691,843 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $311.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Biogen from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Biogen from $315.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.17.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,464 shares in the company, valued at $859,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $240.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.86 and a 1 year high of $319.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $249.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.44.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

