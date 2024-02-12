Deutsche Bank AG Has $252.73 Million Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,243,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,296,329 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $252,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,886.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,258.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,000. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMI opened at $16.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.17. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $18.51.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.61%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

