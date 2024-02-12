Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target to $35.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $24.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Friday. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Affirm from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Affirm from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Affirm from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Compass Point downgraded shares of Affirm from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Affirm from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.81.

Affirm stock opened at $43.86 on Friday. Affirm has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $52.48. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 13.25 and a quick ratio of 13.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.72.

In other news, CFO Michael Linford sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $3,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,953,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 2,906,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $116,321,771.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,592,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,748,778.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,063 shares in the company, valued at $4,953,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,036,591 shares of company stock valued at $122,951,772. Company insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,254,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

