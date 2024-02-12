DHI Group’s (DHX) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $7.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded DHI Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

NYSE DHX opened at $2.67 on Thursday. DHI Group has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $4.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average of $2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $125.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.45.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHX. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of DHI Group by 333.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of DHI Group by 378,700.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,574 shares during the period. 70.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an online career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

