Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR) Announces Final Dividend of $0.15

Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, February 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a boost from Dicker Data’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

Dicker Data Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.56, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Vladimir Mitnovetski purchased 5,000 shares of Dicker Data stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$11.65 ($7.56) per share, for a total transaction of A$58,250.00 ($37,824.68). In other Dicker Data news, insider David Dicker sold 58,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$12.10 ($7.86), for a total value of A$703,680.17 ($456,935.18). Also, insider Vladimir Mitnovetski bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$11.65 ($7.56) per share, for a total transaction of A$58,250.00 ($37,824.68). Insiders sold a total of 211,173 shares of company stock worth $2,564,954 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

About Dicker Data

Dicker Data Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of computer hardware, software, and related products in Australia and New Zealand. It sells its products to approximately 8,200 resellers partners. The company was formerly known as Rodin Corporation Pty Limited. Dicker Data Limited was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Kurnell, Australia.

