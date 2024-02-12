Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV) Sets New 1-Year High at $27.65

Shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.65 and last traded at $27.65, with a volume of 33059 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.40.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.86 and a 200 day moving average of $25.73.

Get Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 854.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $120,000.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

