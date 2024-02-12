Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC) Trading Down 3.1%

Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.21 and last traded at $11.40. Approximately 45,509 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 121,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.76.

Diversified Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

Diversified Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 30.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diversified Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Diversified Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $15,871,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Diversified Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,354,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Diversified Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $36,507,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Diversified Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000.

About Diversified Energy

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

