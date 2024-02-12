Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,889 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,214,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,518,000 after purchasing an additional 50,717 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 253.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 64,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after acquiring an additional 46,324 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 327.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 586,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,055,000 after acquiring an additional 449,302 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 44.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 36,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 11,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Dollar General from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $124.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.32.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $135.21 on Monday. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $101.09 and a twelve month high of $233.74. The firm has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.23 and a 200-day moving average of $131.14.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 27.16%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

