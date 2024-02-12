Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Stock Holdings Increased by Davis Selected Advisers

Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 512,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,610 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $6,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter valued at $371,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the first quarter worth $448,000. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Emmett Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:DEI traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220,697. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.23 and a beta of 1.08. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $16.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.29 and its 200-day moving average is $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently -292.31%.

In related news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. sold 91,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $1,269,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DEI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Douglas Emmett from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.11.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

