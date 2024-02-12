Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) traded down 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.66 and last traded at $28.00. 383,575 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,059,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on DOCS. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Doximity from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Doximity from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays began coverage on Doximity in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Doximity from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Doximity from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.10.

Get Doximity alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DOCS

Doximity Stock Up 4.9 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.12. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.18.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $113.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.19 million. Doximity had a net margin of 29.39% and a return on equity of 16.08%. Analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $141,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,993.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Doximity

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Doximity in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Doximity by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Doximity

(Get Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.