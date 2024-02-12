Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) PT Lowered to $100.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $101.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 9.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DUK. KeyCorp upped their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

NYSE:DUK traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.28. The company had a trading volume of 887,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,986,565. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.31 and a 200 day moving average of $92.32. The company has a market cap of $70.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.48. Duke Energy has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $100.44.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DUK. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 19,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Duke Energy by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,059,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

