DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Barclays

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DD. TheStreet downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

Shares of DD stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,108,093. DuPont de Nemours has a fifty-two week low of $61.14 and a fifty-two week high of $78.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.71, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.37.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DD. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 57,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after buying an additional 17,398 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 23,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 93,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after buying an additional 22,974 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

