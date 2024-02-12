Dynatrace’s (DT) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $66.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Shares of DT opened at $53.80 on Friday. Dynatrace has a one year low of $37.21 and a one year high of $61.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 81.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.13.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $371,025.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,401,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dynatrace news, CFO James M. Benson sold 35,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $1,974,020.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 299,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,429,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $371,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,401,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,896 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,653. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 328.2% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 54,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 41,510 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,947,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,506,000 after purchasing an additional 187,311 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 129,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 21,179 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth $462,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

