Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Stake Cut by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB reduced its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 49.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 343,500 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned approximately 0.28% of Dynavax Technologies worth $5,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 442,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 80,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,359,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,083,000 after purchasing an additional 231,731 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 5,930.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 747,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,033,000 after purchasing an additional 734,615 shares during the period. 99.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Dynavax Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of DVAX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.86. 281,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,996,696. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $15.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.95. The company has a quick ratio of 14.49, a current ratio of 15.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 1.26.
DVAX has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Dynavax Technologies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Dynavax Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.
Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.
