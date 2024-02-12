Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Stake Cut by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB reduced its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 49.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 343,500 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned approximately 0.28% of Dynavax Technologies worth $5,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 442,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 80,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,359,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,083,000 after purchasing an additional 231,731 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 5,930.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 747,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,033,000 after purchasing an additional 734,615 shares during the period. 99.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Dynavax Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of DVAX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.86. 281,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,996,696. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $15.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.95. The company has a quick ratio of 14.49, a current ratio of 15.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Transactions at Dynavax Technologies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, COO David F. Novack sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $130,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,052.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, COO David F. Novack sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $130,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,052.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,187 shares in the company, valued at $43,215.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,500 shares of company stock valued at $423,750 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

DVAX has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Dynavax Technologies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Dynavax Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

View Our Latest Research Report on DVAX

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.