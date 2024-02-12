E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Trading Up 14.5%

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) traded up 14.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.72 and last traded at $6.72. 76,341 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 356,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.87.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on E.W. Scripps from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $572.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in E.W. Scripps by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 725,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,075,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 13.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in E.W. Scripps by 85.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 14,311 shares during the last quarter. 66.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

