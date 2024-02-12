Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lowered its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Eaton were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. JW Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,066,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in Eaton by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 78,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 24,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA increased its position in Eaton by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 1,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $3.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $274.05. 1,326,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,643,341. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $155.38 and a 1-year high of $278.58. The company has a market capitalization of $109.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ETN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.92.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

