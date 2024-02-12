eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EBAY. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on eBay in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on eBay in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on eBay in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a sell rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.75.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $42.43 on Friday. eBay has a 12-month low of $37.17 and a 12-month high of $49.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.30.

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,128,606.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 234,235 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $10,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 100,214 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after acquiring an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Commerce Bank raised its stake in eBay by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 186,432 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $8,132,000 after buying an additional 8,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in eBay by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,494 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

