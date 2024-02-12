EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

SATS has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut EchoStar from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on EchoStar from $54.00 to $37.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on EchoStar in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on EchoStar from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

Get EchoStar alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SATS

EchoStar Price Performance

Insider Transactions at EchoStar

NASDAQ:SATS opened at $13.52 on Friday. EchoStar has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $24.80. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.25.

In other news, Director C Mike Schroeder sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $37,115.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,849,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of EchoStar by 443.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 122,387 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 99,854 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,005,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of EchoStar by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,376 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 8,554 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of EchoStar by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,924 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares during the period. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EchoStar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.