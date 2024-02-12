Econ Financial Services Corp Has $1.88 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Econ Financial Services Corp lessened its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,974 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 8,002 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for 1.4% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.87. 1,586,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,846,514. The stock has a market cap of $112.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.78. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $92.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.21 and a 200 day moving average of $80.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.90%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.92.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

