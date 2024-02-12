Econ Financial Services Corp Has $10.42 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Econ Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 290.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,442 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 7.6% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

BATS IEFA traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $70.11. 6,378,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.92.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

