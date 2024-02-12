Econ Financial Services Corp Has $2.56 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Econ Financial Services Corp cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 36.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,688 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.9% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCSH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,741,638. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.99. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $77.72.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.234 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

