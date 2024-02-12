Econ Financial Services Corp Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Econ Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,297,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,012,728. The company has a market cap of $75.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $110.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.24.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

