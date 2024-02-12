Econ Financial Services Corp Purchases Shares of 4,863 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,863 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $4.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $565.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,100,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,917,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $285.33 and a twelve month high of $579.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $500.31 and its 200-day moving average is $447.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.82 billion, a PE ratio of 46.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NFLX. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $510.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.35, for a total value of $723,795.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,413,521.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total value of $25,591,006.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,003,651.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.35, for a total value of $723,795.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,413,521.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 199,034 shares of company stock worth $105,092,630. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

