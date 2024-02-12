Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) Short Interest Update

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, an increase of 2,525.0% from the January 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Edesa Biotech stock opened at $5.09 on Monday. Edesa Biotech has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $10.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CM Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edesa Biotech by 11.4% in the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 417,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 42,602 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edesa Biotech by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 49,700 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edesa Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edesa Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Edesa Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Edesa Biotech from $70.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for inflammatory and immune-related diseases. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in Covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical vanishing cream containing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory compound that has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis.

