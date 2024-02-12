Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) PT Raised to $43.00

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EPC. Barclays raised Edgewell Personal Care from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.50.

Edgewell Personal Care Trading

Shares of EPC stock opened at $39.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.96. Edgewell Personal Care has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $46.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $488.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edgewell Personal Care

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter worth about $339,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 7,841 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter worth $267,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,195,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,774,000 after purchasing an additional 120,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 595.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 35,353 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

