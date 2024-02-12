Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Position Raised by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,000 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 7.4% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $93,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $6.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $733.50. 1,522,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,380,774. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $309.20 and a 1-year high of $745.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $620.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $581.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $696.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.61, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 50.78%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 77.93%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total transaction of $21,821,453.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,719,884 shares in the company, valued at $63,004,019,910.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $710.00 price target (up previously from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $621.81.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

