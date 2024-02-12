Ellevest Inc. Buys 444 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Amgen by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners boosted its holdings in Amgen by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.30.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $291.06. 865,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,950,757. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $295.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.74. The company has a market cap of $155.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $329.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 68.21%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

