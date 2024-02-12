Ellevest Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Ellevest Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Ellevest Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 265,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares during the last quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 608,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,133,000 after purchasing an additional 26,759 shares during the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 71.0% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter.

Trading Up 0.4 %

IEFA stock traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $70.11. The company had a trading volume of 6,378,554 shares. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.92. The stock has a market cap of $103.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

