Ellevest Inc. Has $5.21 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Ellevest Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,797 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises approximately 0.4% of Ellevest Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 117,939.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $808,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,725 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $574,761,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,175,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,790,092 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $788,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NFLX traded up $3.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $564.45. The stock had a trading volume of 930,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,913,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $500.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $447.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $285.33 and a 1-year high of $579.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Netflix from $390.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic increased their price target on Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.35, for a total transaction of $723,795.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,413,521.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.37, for a total value of $319,434.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.35, for a total value of $723,795.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,413,521.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 199,034 shares of company stock worth $105,092,630. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

