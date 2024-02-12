Ellevest Inc. Purchases 109 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,327,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,011,245,000 after acquiring an additional 453,081 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105,777.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,772,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,617,156,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763,286 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,293,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,041,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,928 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,331,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,666,000 after purchasing an additional 55,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,089,000 after acquiring an additional 146,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMC traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $197.34. 267,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,856,340. The company has a market capitalization of $97.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.86 and a 52-week high of $202.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.40.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 16.52%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MMC shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MMC

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.