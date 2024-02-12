Ellevest Inc. Sells 493 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Ellevest Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Motco grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VOO traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $461.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,324,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,281,747. The company’s 50-day moving average is $438.24 and its 200 day moving average is $416.33. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.76 and a 12-month high of $461.62. The company has a market capitalization of $369.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.