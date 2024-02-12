EMC Capital Management Acquires 15,672 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

EMC Capital Management increased its stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 311.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,707 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 15,672 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Associated Banc by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 50,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Associated Banc

In other news, EVP David L. Stein sold 19,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $348,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,148. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John A. Utz sold 14,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $287,574.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,647.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David L. Stein sold 19,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $348,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,148. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,672 shares of company stock worth $967,988. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Trading Up 2.3 %

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:ASB traded up $0.47 on Monday, reaching $20.72. 216,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,606,149. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.01. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52 week low of $14.47 and a 52 week high of $24.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.13.

Associated Banc Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

