EMC Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 676.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,665 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBRA. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 70.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 19,089 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 171.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 23,637 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 133.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 8,956 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 41.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 97,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 28,547 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sabra Health Care REIT Price Performance

NASDAQ SBRA traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.46. 380,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,953,652. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $14.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.65.

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -307.69%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.27.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

(Free Report)

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

See Also

