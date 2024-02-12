EMC Capital Management Buys 20,512 Shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) by 893.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,512 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NMFC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 1.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 77,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 45.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 8,511 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 5.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 17.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 76,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 11,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 7.2% during the first quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 496,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 33,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of New Mountain Finance from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

NMFC stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.82. 79,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,051. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.78. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 1-year low of $11.27 and a 1-year high of $13.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.98%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.28%.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

