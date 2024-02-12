EMC Capital Management Buys 4,618 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

EMC Capital Management increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 1,208.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,618 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total transaction of $204,381.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,310 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,426.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $173,712.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,009 shares in the company, valued at $43,877,398.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total transaction of $204,381.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,426.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,610 shares of company stock worth $798,404. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of TTD stock traded up $2.12 on Monday, hitting $73.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,061,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,662,213. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.27 and a 200 day moving average of $74.57. The stock has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.68 and a 12-month high of $91.85.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $493.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.94 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 7.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

