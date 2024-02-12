EMC Capital Management Has $286,000 Holdings in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

EMC Capital Management increased its position in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) by 129.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in ODP were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in ODP by 9.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of ODP by 4.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in ODP by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in ODP by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in ODP by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ODP alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on ODP from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded ODP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Insider Activity at ODP

In related news, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $96,693.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,442,421.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ODP Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ODP stock traded up $0.40 on Monday, hitting $54.19. 12,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,301. The ODP Co. has a one year low of $39.36 and a one year high of $58.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.64.

About ODP

(Free Report)

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.