EMC Capital Management Has $912,000 Position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

EMC Capital Management increased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 303.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,418 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,339 shares during the quarter. Sterling Infrastructure accounts for approximately 0.6% of EMC Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STRL. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 53.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 2.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 1.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,606. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.28. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.23 and a fifty-two week high of $89.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

