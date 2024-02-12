EMC Capital Management Purchases 11,650 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 142.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,650 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 450.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,943,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $200,541,000 after acquiring an additional 12,227,328 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,458,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904,381 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,491,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,682 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,980,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $486,909,000 after buying an additional 2,137,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 51.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,040,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,588,000 after buying an additional 1,709,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

MTG traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.29. The stock had a trading volume of 404,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,241. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $20.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.21 and a 200 day moving average of $17.96. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.47%.

MTG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

