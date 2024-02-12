EMC Capital Management Purchases 4,940 Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RITM. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in Rithm Capital by 690.6% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Rithm Capital by 55.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rithm Capital in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RITM traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $10.26. The stock had a trading volume of 836,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,010,087. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $11.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.83.

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $709.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.75%. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Jonestrading raised shares of Rithm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

