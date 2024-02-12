EMC Capital Management Reduces Position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

EMC Capital Management cut its position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 65.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,329 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 23,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 273,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. 96.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TTMI traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.36. 157,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.12. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $16.36.

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. TTM Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $569.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale engineered systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

