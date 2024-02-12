EMC Capital Management Sells 3,103 Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

EMC Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,103 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Transcat were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Transcat by 137.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 162.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 533.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Transcat during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Transcat by 219.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,703 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TRNS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Transcat from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Transcat in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Transcat from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

TRNS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $112.65. 1,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,566. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.87. Transcat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.89 and a 52-week high of $115.41. The company has a market capitalization of $994.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other Transcat news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,073,601.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

