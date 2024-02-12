EMC Capital Management Sells 323 Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

EMC Capital Management lessened its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,024 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 32.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AGM traded up $4.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $188.14. 4,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,340. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.10. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a one year low of $122.10 and a one year high of $198.17.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy segments. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

